Wet snow looks increasingly likely in southern Iowa

We still have a chill in the air today ahead of a system that will bring snow to parts of the area late Thursday into Thursday night. For this afternoon, our sky is partly cloudy with highs close to 40 again. The northwest wind will be brisk at times, although it looks like we won't be dealing with scattered snow showers today.

Clouds thicken tomorrow and snow begins to spread into areas mainly south of Interstate 80 later in the afternoon. That shield of snow could get as far north as about Highway 20 Thursday night. The latest data show that snowfall amounts of a coating up to two inches will be possible from Highway 20 to Interstate 80, with two to five inches along and south of Interstate 80. The higher end of that range would be more likely the farther south you are. Some roads will probably be slick Thursday evening through Friday morning.

This fresh snow won't last, though, as highs hit the upper 40s Friday and upper 50s this weekend.