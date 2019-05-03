Wet pattern returns next week

Try to take advantage of this brief, dry window to get some things done! Temperatures will be seasonable through the weekend, though the pattern will show the first signs of change later on Sunday.

From Monday through Wednesday or Thursday, the wet pattern will return. Iowa is essentially separating a summer airmass to our south and a winter one to our north. As the jet stream aligns west to east, it’ll send multiple low pressure systems our way, keeping the rain chances going. Anywhere from one to three inches of rainfall may occur during this time period, which may lead to rises on area rivers.