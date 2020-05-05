Wet, chilly weather this afternoon, but it improves soon

Areas of showers hang around throughout the rest of the day and end early tonight. When it's not raining, you may have some drizzle. Additional rainfall should mostly be under a quarter-inch. While it's not a lot, the wet weather and thick clouds are enough to keep temperatures chilly, holding them in the upper 40s to around 50, nearly 20 degrees below normal.

Tomorrow will be much warmer as highs hit the lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. A handful of isolated, brief showers is possible in the afternoon. Thursday also has highs in the 60s with partial sunshine. Temperatures cool down again going into Mother's Day weekend, although Saturday looks pretty decent. A widespread frost and freeze is still on track for Friday night through Saturday morning, so if you already have plants out, be ready to protect those when that time comes.