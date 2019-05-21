Wet, chilly and windy today

Plan on a wet, windy and chilly Tuesday. Highs will be about 20-25 degrees below normal and stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s for many areas. Combine this with a stiff east wind and this is going to be an indoor-project kind of day.

Plan on rain to continue this evening with totals in the half inch to one inch range. After midnight, the rain should be wrapping up and quickly moving east allowing temperatures to slowly climb through the remainder of the night.

Wednesday continues to look dry with breezy southwest winds pushing highs well into the 70s. Wednesday night, a very weak front may kick out a thunderstorm, but much of this activity may very well stay to our south which leaves us dry through Thursday as well.

That front then lifts back north as a warm front Thursday night through the weekend allowing for mainly overnight and morning storm chances.