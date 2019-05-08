Wet and windy through Wednesday night

Bands of rain will pinwheel across eastern Iowa the rest of the day. Even when there are breaks, it's still going to be cloudy and damp. A few thunderstorms are possible late today into the evening, mainly over southeastern Iowa.

Late-day highs will range from only around 50 in northern Iowa to the middle 60s in southern Iowa, but it'll take a long time to get there. We also have a stiff east to southeast wind blowing at 15 to 25 mph, sometimes gusting higher.

Showers and thunderstorms will gradually end tonight. Rainfall totals of 0.5" to 1.5" will be common throughout the area.

Tomorrow's looking cloudy, windy, and kind of chilly with highs barely getting past 50. There is better weather Friday into Mother's Day weekend as highs get back to 60 to 65. There's a slight chance of a shower late Saturday or Saturday night. Next week looks drier.