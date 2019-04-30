Wet and chilly Tuesday

Plan on a wet, chilly day. There really is no good way around this rain with multiple batches likely this week. Amounts over one inch remain possible over the southern half of the area, though we do expect rain to occur everywhere today. Creeks and streams will respond to this rain at a minimum. Some river basins may also respond.

Tomorrow morning, the bulk of the rainfall will be out of the area, though a few hours of drizzle could linger. Temperatures tomorrow will be a real struggle due to the cloudiness and a cloudy afternoon in the 50s looks likely.

Wednesday night into Thursday, yet another wave of low pressure should kick out some showers, though these look lighter overall.

Friday is the one lone dry day at this time, though the clouds still look widespread.

This weekend, scattered rain is possible, with better chances next week as the wet pattern reloads over the upper Midwest.