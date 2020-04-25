Western Home Communities says one resident tests positive for COVID-19

Medical staff of a mobile unit collects samples to test for Covid-19 from people at a drive-through position at the Santa Maria della Pieta' hospital complex, in Rome, Friday, April 3, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) .
By  | 
Posted:

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A resident of an organization that specializes in various levels of senior living has tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to company officials.

Western Home Communities said that one of its residents has a confirmed case of COVID-19. the company said that the person had not had contact with any of the three employees who had previously tested positive.

"We strongly suspect the resident exposure happened during an essential medical procedure outside of Western Home Communities," Kris Hansen, the company's CEO, said, in a statement.

The company said it is following the guidance of various public health agencies to limit the spread of the virus.

Its facilities span 13 buildings and 208 villas. Around 1,100 people live in their facilities.

 