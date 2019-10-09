Western Dubuque students, staff complete service projects around Dubuque County

Students and staff from Western Dubuque High School tackled service projects across Dubuque County on Wednesday.

Western Dubuque High School students pick up trash at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. (Allison Wong/KCRG)

This is the third year the high school has scheduled these county-wide service days, and the help came at the perfect time for some Dubuque organizations.

Some students picked up trash at the Lower Bee Branch Creek and in the Ice Harbor near the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque. Museum Senior Education Manager Jared McGovern says this comes at a great time because of all the heavy rainfall Dubuque has seen. It's washed a lot of debris into the waterways. McGovern said they found six construction cones that were likely from projects in the north end of Dubuque.

Doug Rolwes, a Western Dubuque High School teacher, thinks this teaches students that they're a part of a larger community.

"I think it's important you know for kids to first understand that there's more than just their little world and just our little world in Epworth or at the high school, and how your actions can affect others," Rolwes said.

About 920 students and 110 staff members participated in the service day. Other groups went to the Swiss Valley Nature Center, the Dubuque Humane Society, and did projects at the high school.