Western Dubuque High School students, staff kick off school year with song

The Western Dubuque High School auditorium filled up with students on Friday, August 23 as the 2019-2020 school year officially began. While students found their seats, chatter filled the room.

Soon, Principal Jake Feldeman kicked off the assembly with a 2018-2019 school year recap video. The Vice-Principal and Athletic Director took their turns at the podium, before ending the assembly with a surprise.

"Good morning Bobcats," a teacher greeted the crowd. She began to sing, alongside Judy Waterman playing guitar. The song of choice was 'Don't Give Up On Me' by Andy Grammer.

Soon after they begin, the stage curtains opened to reveal a full "teacher band" and other teachers and faculty members. They filled the auditorium, singing, "I'm not giving up. I'm not giving up, giving up, no not yet." The students responded with cheers.

Waterman says this was months in the making.

"Our principal Jake Feldeman came up with a song and he said this is what I'd like to open the school year with, and we were like alright. And then we spent the summer kind of getting it ready," she explained.

The entire student body stood up and joined in at the end, clapping and singing along. Freshman student Emma Menke thought it was awesome.

She said, "I liked how the teachers got up and walked over to clap with the students. It was really cool."

"It's nice to show them that we care about them and that we love them and that their school year is going to be awesome, and that we are going to put the time in ahead of time for them when they get here," Waterman said. "As a student, I would think that was fantastic to know that your teachers care enough about you that they’re going to come out and sing for you and get out of their comfort zone and be a jungle tiger.”

They definitely started off the school year with a strong, uniting message.