Westdale Bowling Center closes its doors in Cedar Rapids

Westdale Bowling Center in Cedar Rapids says it is closing its doors after 32 years of business.

Westdale Bowling Center says it is closing its doors after 32 years. (Jay Greene/KCRG)

A message on the center's answering machine said the closure was effective Nov. 30. It did not give a reason for the closure.

A sign on the door reads "Thanks for the memories... It's been a great ride but after 32 years we are closed. We apologize for any inconvenience & appreciate your support."

TV9 left a message on the center's voicemail.

According to Westdale Bowling Center's website, it opened in 1984 at its location on Scotty Drive SW.