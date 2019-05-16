One lane of westbound I-80 open between West Branch, Iowa City following crash

Updated: Thu 1:31 PM, May 16, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One lane of I-80 westbound between Iowa City and West Branch is open following a crash.

Pictures from a TV9 reporter show a semi with a damaged trailer.

Google reported a 4-minute delay eastbound, and a 20-minute delay westbound, according to the Iowa DOT.

A detour had been set up through West Branch using Herbert Hoover Highway.

KCRG-TV9 is working to gather details from Iowa State Patrol.

 