West side of Delhi under bottled water recommendation due to water main break

Parts of a northeast Iowa city are recommended to use alternatives to municipal water sources until further notice, according to city officials.

People west of 4th Street in Delhi should use bottled water for any use other than bathing, laundry, or other similar non-ingesting purposes until further notice on Monday, February 24, 2020, according to a statement released by the city and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. This includes drinking or cooking purposes.

A water main break occurred in town, which could have increased the potential for bacterial content in the drinking water. Official samples and tests have not been completed yet, so the recommendation is precautionary at this time, according to officials.

The main has been repaired and the lines flushed and samples are in for testing by Iowa DNR experts.

Test results are expected within 72 hours.