West Union residents must boil tap water before consuming

West Union's Utilities Superintendent Scott Johansen says residents of his city can once again drink their tap water but they most boil it first.

This comes after the city reported a water main break Saturday off of West Franklin Street, telling residents they could only use bottled water.

Johansen says water samples collected by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) came back negative for the chemical manganese.

It is still unclear, however, if there are bacteria in the water. The city is expecting to have those results on Wednesday.

