Police in West Union need help looking for a 15-year-old girl.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Eiyanna Renee Fhend was last seen on Sunday at 10 a.m.

She is 5’10”, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, according to the post. Authorities said she was seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket with white stripes on sleeves and a black Nike hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 563-422-3535.