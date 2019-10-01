West Union park on 'damage control' after vandals destroy light fixtures, delay setup for Festival of Lights

An annual holiday tradition in northeast Iowa brings thousands of visitors and millions of lights to one small town, but police are investigating a recent act of vandalism at the park that hosts the event.

Vandals destroyed all of the light fixtures around a pond at a West Union Park. The damage was still clear on Oct. 1, 2019, after police say the vandalism took place the weekend prior. Police say three juveniles confessed to the vandalism. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Rotary Park, operated by the West Union Rec Foundation, is near the West Union Rec Center. It's on North Pine St. just down the road from North Fayette Valley High School.

Volunteers maintain the park entirely, and donations fund the park for its operating costs and future projects and expansions. Concerns grew after police said three juveniles confessed to vandalizing light fixtures in the park.

"Everybody finds a comfort zone up here," Norm Einck, the President of the West Union Rec Foundation, said.

For Einck, the West Union park is more than a place to take in nature.

"[We] don't have a whole lot of rules up here," Einck said. "It's really on honor system and self-respect."

Because the park is operated and funded entirely through the kindness of the community, Einck said it is part of the reason people were so concerned after vandals destroyed light fixtures over the past weekend.

Einck and West Union police discovered all of the light posts around a pond were destroyed, requiring them to be replaced. Einck said the damage was estimated at $6,000 to fix.

Now Einck said they may have to add security cameras to the park, something it has never had before, but now leaders of the foundation are looking into.

But for those that have been to the park in the wintertime, they would understand those lights that circle the pond do more than just pave the path: they serve as important infrastructure to the Festival of Lights, an annual light display around the holidays that is organized by many volunteers in West Union. It brings many to the area and features millions of lights on display.

"We call this the Enchanted Forest," Judy Roach, who is best known as "The Christmas Lady" around that time of year, said. "And this whole section is lit. It carries a lot of electrical that we need."

Traditionally, now is the time that the 12th annual tradition is supposed to take shape. Instead, it is delayed.

"It's a fine line between being really upset and wanting to cry, and once you get past those emotions, then it's the overwhelming feeling of 'how are we going to pull off our Christmas lights?"' Roach said.

In only the span of days, organizers of the event have raised more than $1,000. Bank 1st in West Union said they will match all donations up to $2,500, bringing the current total fundraised around $2,100.

Einck assured the light fixtures will be replaced in time for the first night of the Festival of Lights on Black Friday in November, even if it means taking away from future projects. But he hopes through the kindness of the community, as they have received in the past, it will not come to that.

"Everybody's rallying behind us, and I know we're going to get a lot of volunteers to help us put this together," Roach said.

And for co-founding members of the event like Laurie Thompson, waiting for that opening night will make it all worth it.

"It's pure joy," Thompson said. "And we've had people from Minnesota, Wisconsin, and they said: 'we've never seen anything like this.'"

The West Union Police Department says they will work with the West Union Rec Foundation to determine how the juvenile process will continue.

For information on donations, organizers of the Festival of Lights have started a GoFundMe page, and donations can also be dropped off at Kerndt Brothers Bank in West Union.