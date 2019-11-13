West Union man charged with soliciting underage girl

A northeast Iowa man received multiple charges on Tuesday after a brief law enforcement investigation into alleged interactions with a minor.

Allen Ray Love, Jr., 47, of West Union, was arrested and charged with enticing a minor under the age of 13, a class C felony, and violation of the state sex offender registry, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Love allegedly was attempting to solicit a girl under the age of 13 for a sexual encounter. A search warrant was executed on 311 Cherry Street in West Union, leading to the seizure of several electronic devices.

Officials in the sheriff's office, along with officers from the West Union and Decorah police departments, investigated the allegations over the course of a week.

Love is on parole from a previous conviction which could lead to parole violation charges, according to the sheriff's office. They also could file further charges as part of an ongoing investigation.

Love is being held at the Fayette County Jail on a $20,000 bond.