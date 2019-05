Police in West Liberty had an interesting start to the day Friday when they were called to help a woman in labor on Highway 6.

According to the department's Facebook page, it happened around 6:40 a.m. west of West Liberty.

Video from an officer's body cam was attached to the post.

"Everyone was way calmer then I would have been," the post said. " We are very happy to report Dad (Jay Shellabarger) Mom (Ali Shellabarger) and baby Iris are all doing well!"