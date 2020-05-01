West Liberty and Muscatine Fire Departments tested for COVID 19

Iowa Professional Fire Fighters, a nonprofit, asked Governor Reynolds to issue guidance on how to test Fire Fighters, Police Officers, and EMS as they continue to work and protect the public.

Iowa State Representative Bobby Kaufmann followed suit giving this statement which reads in part: "I have asked the Governor to step in and issue guidance to provide consistency for all Cities across Iowa to protect the state's Fire Fighters, Police Officers and other First Responders. I encourage Gov. Reynolds to take swift action."

"Unfortunately we've had two members of our department that have lost a mother and father to COVID 19,” said West Liberty Fire Chief Kirt Sickels

Chief Sickels said it hasn’t only been relatives of firefighters testing positive, at least one member of the volunteer department has as well and two others are self-quarantined. Testing hasn't been easy to come by.

"As you might know the virus is everywhere so we've had a few have had to be quarantined and try to get tested and it's been tough,” he said,

That is until West Liberty Foods made some of its 1,050 tests available to the West Liberty Fire Department as well as the Muscatine Fire Department. Health officials also tested for antibodies to see who has had the virus and didn't know.

"We found that some of our people had already been tested independently so we didn't need all the tests,” said Vice President and General Counsel of the company Dan Waters. “We had tests to accommodate the fire departments"

Waters said they are struggling with the spread of the virus, like many meatpacking plants. 71 employees have tested positive for COVID 19.

"We've closed the plant for cleaning several times starting over the Easter weekend,” he said. “We took four days to deep clean the plant, we shut down the plant for four days, and each weekend since then we've closed for two days or three days and not produce product just to do extensive cleaning.”

This is the biggest of the company's four plants with near 1000 employees. All of those workers and members of the two fire departments are getting tested. Waters said depending on the results from the testing they may have to temporarily shut down because of a lack of healthy workers.

“We think it's a risk we need to take to protect our people,” Waters said.

While he is concerned, he said he’s glad to bring some assurance to the people working inside the plant as well as those first responders.

“Know you'll just wait a couple of days to see what happens whether you test positive or you have the antibodies or what have you,” said Sickels.

