West Liberty High School earns its awards with emphasis on excellence

For most of the last decade, U.S News & World Report ranked West Liberty High School as one of the best in Iowa.

West Liberty High School consistently places as one of the top high schools in the state of Iowa (Chris Earl/KCRG)

It's a major selling point for Our Town West Liberty.

In the final days of the school year at the school, the parking lot is a little less full as the students are closing out the year.

The spring of 2019 turned out to be a notable one for the Comets. The boys' soccer team made the state semifinals, knocking off the top seed on their way to victory. Add another top honor -- yet another year for West Liberty as one of Iowa's top high schools.

Laisha Medina is 15-years-old and ready for her sophomore year. She's called West Liberty home since she was four, moving here from California.

“I spoke only Spanish,” Medina said.

That changed within two years. Now she's excelling with Future Farmers of America and scoring top grades.

Leading the school is Brenda Arthur Miller, the principal. The students call her "BAM."

"One of the things that sets up apart is the dual-language program,” Miller said. “It's been here 21 years. It's an opportunity for families to enroll their children, a voluntary program and not required. That values Latino families and their heritage and their culture and allows non-Latino students to learn the language."

These high rankings are nothing new for West Liberty. The school often scores in the top ten or 20 and has for the last decade. What makes it unusual is that West Liberty isn't an affluent suburb or a small town with a private college, where school funding may be easier to achieve. The principal says West Liberty's proximity to colleges does help.

"[We have] a large group heading to the [University of Iowa], for the Upward Bound Program,” Miller said. “A large group to the University of Iowa and Muscatine Community College.”

With being fluent in two languages and the prospect of AP courses before she graduates, keep an eye on Medina and her future.

"It will open up more career paths, and also help because I want to be an immigration lawyer and I want to help the people who cannot speak English,” Medina said.

In front of the school, the school's marquee sign reads "PROVE THEM WRONG." It's a message the principal appreciates.

"Break out of that stereotype, break out of that mold," Miller said. "Don't let people set the expectations for you. Set them yourself."