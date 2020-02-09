West Liberty Fire Department responds to hazmat situation

The West Liberty Fire Department says it responded to a hazmat situation Saturday night at the West Liberty Foods plant, according to a Facebook post on the West Liberty Police Department's page.

It says crews worked diligently to contain the situation. The Muscatine Hazardous Materials Response Unit also assisted at the scene.

It's unclear what the hazardous material was, what time the situation happened, or if the plant was closed or evacuated at any time during the response. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.