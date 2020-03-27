West Delaware High School lends gym to local hospital

With sporting events being canceled because of the coronavirus, the sound of whistles and cheers is long gone at West Delaware High School.

However, Kristen Rickey, superintendent at the West Delaware County Community School District, said the school is ready for it to welcome visitors soon.

"During this current situation it makes sense for us to work very closely with our hospital as one of our partners," she said.

Rickey reached out to Regional Medical Center in Manchester to offer the school district's support. The hospital responded by asking if any schools in the district had available space.

"We don't have students in school right now," she said. "We still have custodial staff and food service staff working right now, so this space is available and we can utilize it to help our hospitals."

So West Dubuque High School has the gym set-up as a home away from home for hospital workers, letting them sleep here without risking bringing any illnesses home to loved ones.

The hospital brought in 30 cots and the school lends the space, which includes a basketball court, showers and lockers, a phone charging station, and a living room with television and snacks.

Even though as of right now there are no hospital workers living in the school, Rickey said the school has extra space in case more than 30 people move in.