West Delaware High School students raise cattle in new animal lab

West Delaware High School students now have access to an animal lab to learn how to care for cattle.

Grant Schnieders herds cattle in the West Delaware High School animal lab on Friday, May 31. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

The lab was made possible by students who wanted more hands-on experience with their agriculture classes and FFA chapter. It consists of a fenced-in area for three cattle and three calves, as well as a small barn.

The students are completely responsible for caring for the animals. They take care of the feedings and waterings, laying down fresh bedding, and grooming. The hay and a special fodder are even grown by the students.

"It’s been an all-around fun experience," junior student Grant Schnieders said.

Not only do the students care for the cattle during the school year, but they will also take it on during the summer. Schnieders believes this is providing students with great hands-on experience.

"Rather than just say, hey let’s take a field trip for a day, or hey, here’s a picture of it, they really wanted something to progress the FFA," he said.

Superintendent Kristen Rickey said students are not only learning about caring for the animals but also about responsibility and teamwork. She says those skills will be valuable in any career the students pursue.

"Whether that be in agriculture, marketing, animal science, farming, those sorts of things, or whether it be in communications. Planning and working together, working collaboratively, being responsible, all of those real-world work skills will come into play and will benefit them for their future," Rickey said.

Plus, Rickey said the students learned a lot in the process of setting up this animal lab.

"They had to speak in front of our city council to see if we could have the permit to have animals in town," she said. "They had to go door to door to all the neighbors to talk about why this is important to them and how it might impact the neighbors.”

The lab cost $43,000. The district received $10,000 in federal funding, as well as some state funding. The rest was raised by students. Rickey said the lab is designed to be self-sustaining so the district won't spend much on upkeep each year.

Schnieders and other students are thankful to have this resource.

"It’s a great way to grow, it’s a great way to learn," he said. "It’s a wonderful experience.”