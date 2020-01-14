West Burlington barricade suspect dies after setting house on fire

Authorities in West Burlington, Iowa, said a suspect has died after he barricaded himself inside his home for hours before setting it on fire.

(KWQC)

Police tell station KWQC it began Monday around 2:30 a.m. when officers responded to a home on East Pennington Street for a welfare check in regards to an assault.

When officers arrived, the suspect showed what police described as a shotgun while inside the home.

Police said they set up a perimeter and called for additional support from area agencies. While officers were waiting, the suspect fired his gun multiple times inside the home.

Neighbors were notified and a several-block radius was locked down by police.

Around 2 p.m., officials decided to move inside the home to try and take the suspect into custody, but the situation quickly escalated.

"We started receiving shotgun fire towards our units and personnel staged at different locations around the neighborhood," West Burlington Police Chief Jesse Logan told KWQC.

Police fired tear gas into the home in an attempt to bring the suspect out.

That's when the suspect set fire to the house.

In a statement, authorities said police recovered the man's body after crews worked to put the fire out.

In a statement to KWQC, the West Burlington Fire Department said, "It’s a sad and unfortunate ending to the situation. We wished it could have turned out differently however decisions were made based on the actions of this individual."

Click or tap here to read the full story from KWQC.