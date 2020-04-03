West Branch woman gets surprise after completing chemotherapy

One woman's family is not letting COVID-19 stop them from celebrating her completing chemotherapy.

Dana Gafeller's family could not be there to ring the traditional bell for her last treatment session for her breast cancer.

Since they couldn't go in with her, they went to her house in West Branch. Family and friends made banners to hang outside. When she got home, they were in their cars honking and waving.

Gafeller said, "I didn't think I could get more emotional than when I left today, but this definitely tops that. WOOOO I'm glad it's done."

Gafeller has been doing chemotherapy for 12 weeks now.