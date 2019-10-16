West Branch students plants trees in growing neighborhood

West Branch got a littler greener Wednesday morning thanks to the efforts of some local students and a non-profit.

Students planting trees in West Branch on October 16, 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

Trees Forever partnered with the City of West Branch and the Future Farmers of America chapter at West Branch High School to plant dozens of trees in the area of West Orange Street and Scott Drive. Organizers said they chose to put more trees in that spot because it is one of the newer neighborhoods in West Branch.

Many different types of trees were planted.

"Our reasoning is that whatever comes next, whatever will be the next major threat, will hopefully take out or threaten just a few of our trees in our communities," Emily Swihart, of Trees Forever, said.

The trees plated were made possible thanks to a $5,000 grant from Alliant Energy.

Trees Forever has also planted trees in Cedar Rapids, West Liberty, and Tipton, and other communities.

