West Branch student sentenced for sending nude pictures to classmate after she told him to stop

A judge has sentenced a West Branch student to 10 days in jail for sending unsolicited nude pictures to a 17-year-old classmate.

Brady Lukavsky, who is 18, pleaded guilty to 3rd degree harassment in April. Police say the victim was receiving nude and obscene pictures from Lukavsky on Snapchat. She told him to stop, and he kept sending them.

Police say there are other victims who didn't want to come forward out of fear of retaliation.

The investigation into this case was happening at the same time West Branch principal Shannon Bucknell took what the district called an "absence." School officials confirmed to TV9 the two instances were not connected. But state records do show that Bucknell's administrator license expired January 31.