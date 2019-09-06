West Branch school leaders hope the third times a charm when it comes to upcoming bond issue

The West Branch School District asked people to head to the polls to vote on a bond issue for the third time.

Both previous votes failed to get the 60% approval from residents. People we spoke with, as well as school leaders, said just looking at the ballot can be confusing.

Buzz Albin of West Liberty has been scouring the sample ballot and all three questions being asked.

“They could be a little more specific,” he said.

Albin isn’t the only one who said the ballots are hard to understand, school leaders admit you need to educate yourself.

“It’s tough for us to understand and we do this for a living,” said Superintendent Marty Jimmerson. “We’ve held 18 meetings in the last few weeks to try and help people out, and if you missed those, you can read the information on our website.”

The first measure on the ballot is to allow the school board to use $19.5 million in bonds to build a new middle school next to the high school and make updates to the current high school.

Currently, Jimmerson said middle school students are losing about 20 minutes of classroom time a day because many of them need to be bused to the high school for classes or have to walk to the elementary for lunch.

“That equates to over 8 days a year of lost instruction a year,” said Jimmerson.

The second question is to raise the tax levy from $2.70 to $3.25. The reason for this is because if the first measure passes it would exceed the current tax cap.

The third measure is to allow the school to use the one-cent sales tax or SAVE funds for the project. Voters have already approved this in the past, but because the funding was extended in the 2019 legislative session, they need to approve it again.

Albin said he will continue to study the ballot until the Tuesday vote.

“I have a funny feeling I am going to vote yes on all of them and I’m not going to vote no on all of them,” he said.

The measures need 60% to pass. Polls will be open from 7 AM to 8 PM on September 10th.

