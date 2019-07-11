West Branch school district to consider firing high school principal

The West Branch school district is set to fire its high school principal Thursday night but it won't say why yet.

The West Branch school board agenda includes an item recommending that it fire Shannon Bucknell. The agenda item does not give a reason why.

The district has not returned calls or emails asking for more information.

Bucknell was placed on Administrative leave this past May. The district did not say why, and West Branch police told TV9 Bucknell was not involved in any criminal investigation.

Bucknell's leave came shortly after the arrest of a West Branch student for sending nude pictures to a classmate. Police say Brady Lukavsky, sent the pictures to a 17-year-old on Snapchat. She told him to stop but he kept sending them.

But police said Bucknell was not investigated as part of that case.