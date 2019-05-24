West Branch receives Iowa DNR grant to renovate former concrete plant into 'destination'

West Branch has received a grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to help renovate an abandoned concrete plant, and city leaders are already picturing what could take over that space.

The grant comes through the DNR's Derelict Building Grant Program, where 13 grants were awarded across the state to rural communities with populations of 5,000 or less. West Branch received one of the largest awards of $50,960.

The money will allow the city to take down two commercial buildings located near the intersection of E Main St. and 4th St. and turn the space into a development with commercial and residential purposes. The grant will allow the city to remove asbestos from one of the buildings and deconstruct two on the site.

Mayor Roger Laughlin said this could turn West Branch into more of a local destination.

"There's room here for housing, there's room here for commercial, and I've love to see a brewery-type atmosphere or some big venue, large restaurant destination for West Branch is what I would love to see," Mayor Laughlin said.

"I'd love to make this a destination for people in the 30, 40, 50 mile radius, and I think it's ripe for it," Mayor Laughlin said.

Mayor Laughlin says he would like the city to start receiving bids from developers in the coming weeks and get the project underway by the end of the year, and said he has already heard from interested developers.

"We want the look, the architecture to be compatible with small town Iowa, which is critical in my mind," Mayor Laughlin said.