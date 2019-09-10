West Branch approves $19.5 million bond issue

Voters in the West Branch School District on Tuesday approved a $19.5 million bond issue, including an increase to the bond tax levy and a revenue purpose statement, according to the Cedar County Auditor.

(Courtesy Image)

Voters approved the bond issue by 956 votes for yes, or 63.2 percent, against 555 votes for no, or 36.7 percent. The bond tax levy increase also passed with 938 votes for yes, or 62 percent, against 571 votes for no, or 37.8 percent.

The revenue purpose statement passed by 999 votes for yes, or 66.1 percent, against 463 votes for no, or 30.6 percent.

Voter turnout was 47 percent of registered voters, according to the auditor.

The bond will pay for an addition to the high school to house the middle school, as well as remodel and repair the high school.

The bond issue and bond tax needed 60 percent approval to pass. The revenue purpose statement needed 50 percent to pass.