Voters in the West Branch School District on Tuesday will decide on a $19.5 million bond issue. It would pay for an addition to the high school to house the middle school, as well as remodel and repair the high school.

(Courtesy Image)

The school board also wants to raise the tax levy since its plans exceed the current cap.

The bond issue needs 60 percent approval to pass. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.