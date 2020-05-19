Wellmark Foundation awards $100,000 grant to Dubuque's Comiskey Park project

The foundation for a large insurance company has pledged to give tens of thousands of dollars to the city of Dubuque for a park renovation project, according to the company.

Comiskey Park in Dubuque on Monday, March 9, 2020. Proposed renovations to the park will include new splash pads, pavilions, grilling space, along with enhanced basketball courts and playgrounds. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

The Wellmark Foundation announced it would be granting $100,000 to the city's plans to improve Comiskey Park. The money will be used for installation of a splash pad and adding more capacity to the basketball courts.

The foundation said that the city's project aligns with its goals for awarding grants, including providing "safe environments in which to be physically active."

“The Wellmark Foundation funding will enhance our efforts to encourage more physical activity in the park and address the most important amenities identified by the community," Marie Ware, leisure services manager for Dubuque, said, in a statement.