Investigators are working to figure out what started a house fire Thursday morning in Cedar Rapids.

It happened in the 1500 block of 5th Avenue SE.

Crews on scene told KCRG-TV9 the call went out around 3:45 a.m. They said most of the fire was in the attic.

No one was hurt.

In addition, there was an unknown number of cats in the house, but most of them made it out.