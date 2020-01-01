We'll start 2020 in the 40s

Plan on a wonderful start to 2020! Highs will climb to the 40s this afternoon with a southwest wind cranking up. Plan on plenty of sunshine through the morning with some higher, thinner clouds arriving this afternoon.

Tomorrow, our weather should remain dry, though the clouds will be a staple of the day with highs in the 40s again.

Friday's system is still showing up and should mainly bring some light snow to the area into the afternoon and night. While still a bit early for detail, it appears accumulation will stay on the very light side.

Look for the weekend to start off colder, with highs into the 20s.