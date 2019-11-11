Well-known whistleblower, retired Army major advocate for end to current American wars

The word “whistleblower” is one that’s been in the news just about every night for a few months.

Former FBI Special Agent Coleen Rowley speaks during a lecture at the University of Iowa on Nov. 11, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

On Monday night, one of the most well-known whistleblowers in American history argued in Iowa City that Americans need to know the truths about the current wars the country is fighting in order to bring an end to them.

Former FBI Special Agent Coleen Rowley, who wrote a memo to the FBI on how the bureau mishandled information regarding a 9/11 co-conspirator and was named a 2002 TIME Magazine's Person of the Year for it, and Retired Army Major Daniel Sjursen argued in a lecture at the Old Capitol that armistice is what the US needs.

Rowley, who graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law, took that argument from a legal standpoint.

She said the US is at the point now in which the rule of law is "eroded," both domestically and internationally, and believes many of the country’s current problems can be traced to the current wars the country is fighting.

"Draining money from the budget, and it's actually made people I think less — even the partisanship divide that you see happening now and even the increased terrorism inside the United States, I attribute this all to an endless, perpetual war," Rowley said.

Sjursen argued for an end to current American warfare from a military point of view.

He served tours for the US Army in Iraq and Afghanistan and said America is fighting not just an unwinnable war but an illegal war.

“We're at war in about 35 countries right now. We bomb seven countries a day, and most of those wars have never been sanctioned by Congress," Sjursen said.

Sjursen also made a note on Veterans Day to say the best way to honor veterans is to make sure there are fewer of them by scaling back current fighting and bringing troops home