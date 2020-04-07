Weekly cellphone film challenge leads to 'This Year is a Dumpster Fire' submission from eastern Iowa man

The Iowa Film group on Facebook challenged its members to keep their creativity flowing as everyone is staying close to home. To participate, members have to shoot their projects on their cell phones.

KCRG-TV9's Jay Greene interviewed Cedar Rapids artist Rob Merritt about the challenge and his submission by song.

JAY: Rob, thanks for being us.

ROB: Thanks for having me.

JAY: So this is called the Iowa Film Quarantine Weekly Cell Phone Challenge. That's a mouth full.

ROB: Yeah.

JAY: Tell us what it's all about and how you got involved.

ROB: It's a group called Iowa Film on FB, so even before staying home, it was a place for filmmakers, actors to recruit people or share work. So once we were all at home, there was somebody who suggested we do a weekly challenge and they can only use their phones to shoot it, because it's an equalizer, some people who have better gear, some who don't, so everyone has a phone, so this is fair. And you can only cast people who live at home with you. Those are the rules. You can make a movie about anything you want. Last week I made a time travel thing, and I had this idea, what if someone did an update on Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" but made it about the craziness of the last three months, because it's been a crazy year so far, and call it "This Year is a Dumpster Fire." I wrote the lyrics, recorded the song in my closet, and I sent my friend Tim King the file, and he mastered it and made it sound like I knew what I was doing. And my wife Meg and I, we put the video together, we shot it on Thursday, and on Friday and Saturday I edited it, I posted it that evening, and I did it as kind of a goof to make people laugh, and it's getting a lot of views, so it's been fun to watch.

ROB: It's weird. This is the 2nd time something like this has happened. I did a really weird review of the movie "Cats" in December and it took off, and it's weird, and you go to bed, you've got a few notifications from your friends saying that was goofy, and then you wake up your post has been shared 837 times, and you're like 'wait, what?' and then you go and all of these people you don't know who are looking at your stuff, and you're like 'awesome!' Yeah, it's weird, it's fun, I'm enjoying it's cracking people up and they seem to be getting a kick out of it. As long as that's happening, then I'm happy.

JAY: What is it like or how do you balance the laughter but also keeping in mind that we're in a pretty serious time right now.

ROB: I think you have to. This is a pretty serious time, everyone knows it's difficult, and it'd be really easy to get caught up in that. And the same way they say during a tragedy or hard time, look for the people that are helping, that are doing good, at the same time, I often think one of the best ways to deal with difficult time is to try to find something to laugh at, because everyone is going through it, and it's like 'yeah, you know, right?' Like every person I've shown this to they're like, you're right, this year has been a dumpster fire. And everyone kind of laughs at it because what else can you do? Humor is incredibly healing, laughter is incredibly healing. And I think it's something that will help people to get through all of this.

Anyone can make a submission.