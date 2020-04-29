Weeklong radiothon being held to raise money for Latino and immigrant families affected by Coronavirus

Members of the advocacy group LULAC, or League of United Latin American Citizens, say many immigrants throughout Iowa are not getting the federal funding they need to survive during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

LULAC is partnering with the radio station “La Q Buena” for a radiothon. They say some immigrants and Latinos in Iowa are living paycheck to paycheck without help. The Coronavirus pandemic is also hitting them hard.

For example, take some of the meat processing plants throughout Iowa that had Coronavirus outbreaks. Leaders at LULAC say many of the workers at those plants are Latino.

Also, rules for receiving the stimulus check kept undocumented immigrants from getting payments. Also, if a person is married to an immigrant without a social security number, they can't get a stimulus check as well.

"I think it's wrong because these folks who are immigrants, documented or not documented, they are still paying into the system,” said Nick Salazar with LULAC. “They are still paying into the system, and they still are contributing to our community and society."

The radiothon will also help small business owners who didn't get money through the payroll protection plan. The money from the event will go to American Friends Service Committee's Iowa Immigrant Emergency Fund and the Iowa Small Business Relief Fund.

It’s happening right now until May 2nd. There will be a concert every night that people can stream. Click here for more information on the radiothon.