Weekend weather features pleasant temperatures

If you liked Thursday's weather, you're going to like what's coming up, too. We have another afternoon of a mostly sunny sky, comfortable humidity, and highs in the upper 70s. Saturday will be pretty much the same, since we'll start off with pleasant temperatures in the 50s and make it well into the 70s again in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Sunday also looks good with pretty much the same temperatures. The only change will be some more clouds coming into our sky as our next weather system approaches.

That system probably won't bring us showers and maybe some thunderstorms until later Monday. Highs get back to 80 then, but fall back to the 70s for the rest of the week. Another cold front on Wednesday may bring an isolated, light shower, but it will almost certainly knock back our temperatures even further.