Hundreds of people flock to their local grocery store when a winter storm is in the forecast buying all of the essentials; milk, eggs, bread, and water, but those running the stores said it gets even busier when the storm hits for more than one day.

Weekend storm brings more people to grocery stories than normal

“I’m running low on a lot of stuff and figured I would need to grab it so I don’t have to come out this weekend,” said Stacy Fett of Cedar Rapids.

“I probably could have gotten by this weekend without going to the store but figured I was getting out of work early so I should just stop by,” said Chris Miller.

Usually, Fett and Miller said they try to prepare for the storm in advance, but braved the busy Hy-Vee on Wilson Avenue Friday afternoon. Besides the necessities, they also stocked up on other groceries they might need for the whole weekend.

“The more pressure you put on the weather after the snow event, like this one this weekend, It’s going to be a bigger deal,” said Store Director Greg Wery.

Wery said the employees are working longer hours to help keep the shelves as stocked as they can be, but it isn’t easy.

“We ramp up our orders as we would during a holiday,” he said. “However, it never seems to be enough because you can’t react fast enough.”

Wery said they usually do cut hours after the holidays, but because of the storm this weekend, he is having to adjust his schedule. All so Fett, Miller and everyone else can get what they need and avoid the roads this weekend.