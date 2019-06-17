Weekend shooting deaths in West Des Moines ruled homicides, suicide

The cause of death in a weekend shooting in a West Des Moines neighborhood has been determined, according to officials.

The State Medical Examiner's Office released their initial findings on the cause of death of the four family members. The deaths of Lavanya Sunkara, 44, and two boys, 15- and 10-years-old, were ruled homicides. The death of Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 41, was ruled a suicide. All of the family members were killed by gunshot wounds.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Chandrasekhar Sunkara worked for the department's information technology unit for 11 years. He was not a sworn officer.

West Des Moines Police are continuing their investigation into the matter by reviewing evidence and conducting further interviews.