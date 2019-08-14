Wednesday’s weather took us five weeks into the future

Wednesday’s high temperatures were mostly in the lower to middle 70s. While this isn’t unusual in mid-August, it was still about ten degrees below normal. Afternoons in the 70 to 75 degree range are typical for the middle to even late part of September, so we certainly had a sneak peek at autumn.

For most, Wednesday was the coolest day in nearly two months. This was the first time this month that Cedar Rapids didn’t have a high in the 80s. On average, there are four sub-80 highs by now. In Iowa City, it’s even more amazing – this was the first time with a high in the 70s since June 24 – a 50-day streak!

Click the link on each city if you want a calendar listing of high temperatures from June 1 through August 14:

Cedar Rapids

Dubuque



Waterloo

