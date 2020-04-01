Wednesday's showers end, but more rain is here Friday

The handful of light showers from Wednesday morning is gone this afternoon as the sky eventually turns partly cloudy again. Highs will be in the lower 50s, but it'll probably take most of the day to get there. Clouds thicken Thursday while a southeast breeze picks up, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Even with more clouds, most of us should make it past 60 degrees.

Showers are likely Friday into Friday night, amounting to a quarter to half-inch in most places. High pressure takes over this weekend, bringing back some sunshine. Seasonable highs in the 50s and 60s are likely most of next week, with Tuesday being the warmest as we could very well cross 70 degrees!

There is a chance of storms Monday and Tuesday and maybe a lingering shower on Wednesday.