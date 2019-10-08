Wednesday looks good, but things change after that

After a clear night, some clouds start to build Wednesday marking the start of a change in our weather. These clouds thicken later Wednesday with showers developing on Thursday. This is in advance of a cold front that pushes through the state. Behind the front, much cooler air arrives along with some very windy conditions. Lows dip into the 30s with highs in the 40s through early next week. Expect wind chills on Saturday to be in the 20s. Have a great night.