Wednesday is deadline for Affordable Care Act enrollment

This screen grab from the website HealthCare.gov shows the extended deadline for signing up for health care coverage for 2020. The Trump administration says people will get more time to sign up for “Obamacare” health insurance following a spate of computer glitches over the weekend. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says the new HealthCare.gov deadline is 3 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Dec. 18. (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services via AP)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 5:14 AM, Dec 17, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The deadline for the open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act is Wednesday.

The enrollment period was originally supposed to end Sunday night but the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services say some people had technical issues.

The move also comes after weeks of low enrollment reports for 2020 Obamacare plans. Some blame the low enrollment on President Trump after his administration cut Obamacare's advertising budget by 90 percent in 2017.

The deadline is 2 a.m. Iowa time on Wednesday.

 