Wednesday is deadline for Affordable Care Act enrollment

The deadline for the open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act is Wednesday.

The enrollment period was originally supposed to end Sunday night but the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services say some people had technical issues.

The move also comes after weeks of low enrollment reports for 2020 Obamacare plans. Some blame the low enrollment on President Trump after his administration cut Obamacare's advertising budget by 90 percent in 2017.

The deadline is 2 a.m. Iowa time on Wednesday.