Webster County approves plans to refurbish historic courthouse clock tower

The Webster County board has approved a plan to restore the county courthouse clock tower.

The Messenger reports that the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the estimated $5.3 million restoration project plans, which also includes roof repairs. A public hearing on the plans is set for Jan. 7 at the courthouse in Fort Dodge.

Project Engineer Paul Jacobson says the clock tower project will strategically replace the clock tower's aged - and in places, deteriorating - copper exterior. The finished tower will also be lit at night.

Officials hope to have the project completed by Dec. 18, 2020.