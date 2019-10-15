Webster City man charged with attempted murder in Eagle Grove

A man from Webster City is facing charges after police said he stabbed a man in July.

David Hernandez, 30, of Webster City, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, and charged with attempt to commit murder.

Eagle Grove Police said that Hernandez allegedly stabbed Carl Burras at 400 SE 2nd Street on July 10, 2019. Burras survived the stabbing after being taken to a Fort Dodge hospital.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, according to police. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and Wright County Sheriff's Department are assisting in the investigation.

Hernandez is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on $500,000 bond.