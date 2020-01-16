Webster City doctor gets prison for making false Medicare statements

A Webster City doctor has been sentenced to two months in prison for making false statements in Medicare claims.

Federal prosecutors say 76-year-old Joseph Latella also agreed Thursday to pay more than $316,000 in restitution. Latella pleaded guilty in July to one count of making false statements relating to health care matters.

Prosecutors say Latella operated a private practice in Webster City and served as the medical director for several nursing homes at the time of the offense. Prosecutors say Latella falsely declared he had spent more time with patients than he actually had at two nursing homes to qualify for more expensive billing to Medicare and Medicaid.