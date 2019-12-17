Webinar to teach people with disabilities how to caucus

Out of the nearly 63 million Americans with disabilities eligible to vote in the last presidential election, only 16 million voted, according to the American Association of People with Disabilities.

At 2 p.m. Tuesday, several advocacy groups will hold a webinar to teach people with disabilities how caucusing works.

The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council says in Iowa there's about an 8% voter turnout gap between people with disabilities and those without because some don't know how to caucus.

The webinar will teach the best way to prepare for caucusing. That includes the caucus process, and who is eligible to participate. Participants will also learn how to be good advocates for themselves and others.

The training will cater to people with a variety of disabilities. People can ask questions about along the way.

Organizers say it's important for everybody to get involved.

"It could represent a pretty significant voting block,” said Rik Shannon with Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council. “315,000 is a big number. People with disabilities don't necessarily all coalesce around the same issues, but we do know that there are a lot of issues that they do have in common, they pay attention to."

This is the first time for a webinar caucus training.

“The webinar offers us a chance to be a little more visual. That's a way that many people with or without disabilities prefer to learn,” said Shannon. “This offers us some opportunity to record the webinar, make it available for future viewing."

The webinar is free to take part in and will last about 2 hours. They will answer questions after. The video will be posted on the Iowans with Disabilities in Action website.