Weather will feel more like early December than the end of October

While our weather will be staying chilly, at least it'll be somewhat quieter. Snow is moving out and the sky will gradually clear this afternoon. Any sun will really help road conditions but highs will stay in the 30s along with wind chills in the 20s. Temperatures fall fast this evening, so plan on cold weather for trick-or-treating. Also watch out for any slush on the sidewalk that refroze. Lows fall to the lower 20s.

Clouds are back Friday and may squeeze out flurries or sprinkles after noon. Highs hit the upper 30s. Flurries end early Friday night, although the sky remains mostly cloudy throughout the weekend. We'll stay near 40 on Saturday, rising further into the 40s Sunday and Monday. Next week turns cold again with a couple of chances of light precipitation Monday and Wednesday.