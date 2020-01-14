Weather service arranges meetings to discuss Missouri River flood risk

The National Weather Service is scheduling meetings to share information about the potential for river flooding this winter and spring in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

In this Oct. 22, 2019 photo, a home is surrounded by flood waters in Bartlett, Iowa. Flooding along the Missouri River has stretched on for seven months in places and could endure through the winter, leaving some Upper Midwest farmland and possibly some homes encased in ice. The icy flooding is possible due to a still-high river, saturated ground, broken levees and a forecast for a wetter-than normal winter. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

The two areas were socked with record flooding late last winter and early spring. Weather service hydrologist David Pearson says warnings issued last year didn't seem to reach people. He says this year the service is trying to reach more people with the best information and make personal connections.

The Nebraska meetings are scheduled for Feb. 4 in Fremont, Feb. 13 in Columbus, Feb. 27 in Norfolk and March 5 in Sidney, Iowa.